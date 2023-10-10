My EconomyHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Shelf Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Why you want to quit social media — but can’t
Oct 10, 2023

Why you want to quit social media — but can’t

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Be honest: How much value do you get out of being on social media? Today, we hear the role that FOMO plays in keeping us online.

Segments From this episode

Financial conditions are tightening ... but what does that mean?

by David Brancaccio

Some senior Fed officials think financial conditions are tightening, which is aiding the central bank’s efforts to cool the economy and quell inflation. Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden and Rygel, helps provide context.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

New research quantifies why you want to quit social media but can't

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Oct 10, 2023
All that's keeping some of us on social media is basically the fear of missing out. That raises larger questions about its value.
Do people get a lot out of being on social media, or do we stay on these platforms simply because everyone else does and we don't want to miss out?
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

i could do it too britta raci

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:05 AM PDT
7:10
7:45 AM PDT
1:05
3:25 AM PDT
12:19
3:00 AM PDT
30:52
5:35 PM PDT
16:10
Oct 9, 2023
29:05
Oct 6, 2023
1:04
September's real wages are expected to rise
September's real wages are expected to rise
These businesses made it through the hardest part of the pandemic. Then they closed.
COVID-19
These businesses made it through the hardest part of the pandemic. Then they closed.
The clean energy revolution needs green workers, fast
The clean energy revolution needs green workers, fast
What should Ireland do with its budget surplus?
What should Ireland do with its budget surplus?