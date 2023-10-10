Why you want to quit social media — but can’t
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Be honest: How much value do you get out of being on social media? Today, we hear the role that FOMO plays in keeping us online.
Segments From this episode
Financial conditions are tightening ... but what does that mean?
Some senior Fed officials think financial conditions are tightening, which is aiding the central bank’s efforts to cool the economy and quell inflation. Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden and Rygel, helps provide context.
New research quantifies why you want to quit social media but can't
All that's keeping some of us on social media is basically the fear of missing out. That raises larger questions about its value.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC