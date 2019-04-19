Why preventative preservation funding can be challenging for historic buildings

April 19, 2019

From the BBC World Service… Employees of India's troubled Jet Airways are holding more demonstrations today in New Delhi. The company halted operations Thursday after failing to secure emergency funding. Then, we take you to St. Paul's Cathedral in London, a landmark that's been destroyed and rebuilt four times in its history, to chat about why funding preventative preservation and restoration efforts of historic buildings is so challenging.