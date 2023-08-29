Adventures in Housing"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Who’s gonna build a renewable energy grid?
Aug 29, 2023

Who’s gonna build a renewable energy grid?

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Trades that are higher-paid will likely be covered, but what about all that solar panel manufacturing? Plus, bank stability and U.S.-China trade.

Segments From this episode

FDIC to consider new banking regulations

by Nova Safo

The rules are aimed at making mid-size banks more stable and creating a smoother process for dissolving banks that get into trouble.

Warmer U.S.-China trade relations could help U.S. exporters

by Justin Ho
Aug 29, 2023
The U.S. has been restricting certain American exports to China, citing national security concerns. But other U.S. exporters could benefit from improved trade relations.
Secretary Gina Raimondo meets with Lin Feng, Director General of China Ministry of Commerce and U.S. Ambassador to China Nick Burns upon her arrival in Beijing on Sunday.
Andy Wong-Pool/Getty Images
The clean energy transition is underway. But where will the workers come from?

by Ali Budner
Aug 29, 2023
Finding and training workers to install solar panels and maintain electric vehicle charging stations is a massive undertaking.
Language written into the Inflation Reduction Act prioritizes trades with apprenticeships for subsidies. This means worker scarcity is unlikely in higher-paid, higher-skilled fields.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

