How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Who can help pick up the tab on climate change?
Nov 8, 2022

Who can help pick up the tab on climate change?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images
At the COP27 climate change summit in Egypt, the White House has an idea to help developing countries with financing. There's also debate about the role of natural gas. Elsewhere, the Indian Child Welfare Act faces a massive legal test before the Supreme Court.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:56 AM PST
7:45
2:48 AM PST
9:28
7:56 AM PST
1:50
Nov 7, 2022
14:34
Nov 7, 2022
29:40
Nov 3, 2022
39:58
Nov 2, 2022
33:21
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act — and a lot is at stake
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act — and a lot is at stake
Conservative groups are spending big on school board races
Conservative groups are spending big on school board races
For tech giants like Meta, feverish pandemic growth is now followed by layoffs
For tech giants like Meta, feverish pandemic growth is now followed by layoffs
Have you been laid off? Share your story 
Have you been laid off? Share your story 