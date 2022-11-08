Who can help pick up the tab on climate change?
At the COP27 climate change summit in Egypt, the White House has an idea to help developing countries with financing. There's also debate about the role of natural gas. Elsewhere, the Indian Child Welfare Act faces a massive legal test before the Supreme Court.
