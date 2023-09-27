While the writers strike is over, the actors strike is not
We outline the wins of the deal and discuss what it means for actors still on strike. And later: Guidelines for being an ethical foodie.
Segments From this episode
A contract for me, not yet for thee
Late-night talk show fans rejoice: The Hollywood writers strike is over. We unpack some of the victories the contract outlines and discuss what it means picketing actors who still have unmet demands.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC