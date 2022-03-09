Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Where does OPEC stand in this global game of oil?
Mar 9, 2022

The oil-producing cartel known as OPEC has been somewhat absent in the oil discussion as countries have imposed bans and sanctions on Russia over the former's invasion of Ukraine. It makes the global oil picture a little murkier, but here to clear up some of it is Fernando Valle, senior energy analyst at Bloomberg. In terms of oil supply, help for the U.S. could come from a geopolitically surprising source: Venezuela. The BBC reports on the global food impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, as both produce a massive percentage of the world's wheat.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

