Where does OPEC stand in this global game of oil?
The oil-producing cartel known as OPEC has been somewhat absent in the oil discussion as countries have imposed bans and sanctions on Russia over the former's invasion of Ukraine. It makes the global oil picture a little murkier, but here to clear up some of it is Fernando Valle, senior energy analyst at Bloomberg. In terms of oil supply, help for the U.S. could come from a geopolitically surprising source: Venezuela. The BBC reports on the global food impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, as both produce a massive percentage of the world's wheat.
