Juneteenth became a federal holiday two years ago. But about half the states in the country have yet to adopt it as an official state holiday. Efforts to change that are ongoing. Plus, the latest from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to China. He's meeting with China's leader Xi Jinping. And, in Argentina, workers have been on strike for weeks, demanding higher wages to keep up with soaring inflation, which is running at more than 100%.