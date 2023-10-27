Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

ABOUT SHOW
What’s the difference between CPI and PCE?
Oct 27, 2023

What's the difference between CPI and PCE?

anilakkus/Getty Images
Folks in econ circles sure do love their acronyms. We give you the TL;DR on both the consumer price index and the personal consumption expenditures price index.

Segments From this episode

What’s the difference between CPI and PCE?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 27, 2023
The consumer price index and the personal consumption expenditures price index measure the changing cost of different baskets of goods.
Housing is a bigger part of the CPI than the PCE, and the increase in housing costs has pushed the CPI higher.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
"Telemarketers"

Inside the world of immigration scams

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Oct 20, 2023
From faux English language programs to government impersonators, here's how criminals are targeting immigrants.
Complicated immigration law creates an opportunity for bad actors.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

What does a new house speaker mean for government spending?
Marketplace Morning Report
What does a new house speaker mean for government spending?
Food insecurity climbed in 2022 as pandemic aid ended
Food insecurity climbed in 2022 as pandemic aid ended
Stolen River
How We Survive
Stolen River
As the need for nursing homes grows, nurses are in short supply
As the need for nursing homes grows, nurses are in short supply