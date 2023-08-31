What’s so good about PCE?
Its the indicator all the cool kids of economics look to for the state of consumer spending. Plus, overtime pay and China's economy.
Why the Fed cares about the PCE price index
It measures money spent by consumers plus money spent on behalf of consumers.
