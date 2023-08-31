My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

What’s so good about PCE?
Aug 31, 2023

What’s so good about PCE?

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Its the indicator all the cool kids of economics look to for the state of consumer spending. Plus, overtime pay and China's economy.

Segments From this episode

Why the Fed cares about the PCE price index

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

It measures money spent by consumers plus money spent on behalf of consumers.

