What's next for Turkey’s economy as president's party loses grip on power?

April 01, 2019

From the BBC World Service… The Turkish president's ruling party lost control of the country's capital in regional elections this weekend, leading to a major setback in his 16-year rule. So what does it mean for the future of the country's economy, which has seen high inflation and a plunging currency? Then, Venezuela's president unveiled a 30-day plan to ration electricity amid an ongoing energy crisis in the country that's left people in near-constant blackouts. But President Maduro says the worst is yet to come. Plus, a look at how one Northern Ireland businesses is dealing with Brexit uncertainty as British politicians again try to rally around a way forward on the U.K.'s European exit.