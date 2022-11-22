How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What’s in the new Italian PM’s budget?
Nov 22, 2022

What’s in the new Italian PM’s budget?

From the BBC World Service: Giorgia Meloni and her cabinet have approved a series of spending measures for next year. One of Ukraine's largest energy companies has warned that rolling blackouts might last until the end of March. And the UK's National Health Service is trialing a program to allow doctors to prescribe heating for some patients who can't afford their energy bills.

