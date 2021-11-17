What’s China’s role in a proposed U.S. economic framework for Asia?
From the BBC World Service: Speaking at a summit in Singapore, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that at the start of 2022, the Biden administration is likely to start building out an economic framework for the Indo-Pacific region. And, a BBC investigation found two of the world's most wanted cyber-crime suspects appear to be living luxurious lifestyles in Russia, despite the Kremlin's claims it doesn't shelter hackers.
