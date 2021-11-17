Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

What’s China’s role in a proposed U.S. economic framework for Asia?
Nov 17, 2021

What’s China’s role in a proposed U.S. economic framework for Asia?

From the BBC World Service: Speaking at a summit in Singapore, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that at the start of 2022, the Biden administration is likely to start building out an economic framework for the Indo-Pacific region. And, a BBC investigation found two of the world's most wanted cyber-crime suspects appear to be living luxurious lifestyles in Russia, despite the Kremlin's claims it doesn't shelter hackers.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

