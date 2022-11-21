How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What’s behind the U.N.’s new climate fund agreement?
Nov 21, 2022

What’s behind the U.N.’s new climate fund agreement?

Ronald Siagian/AFP via Getty Images
Delegates at this year's COP27 climate summit in Egypt agreed in principle last week to establish a fund to help compensate developing countries for damages caused by climate change. We take a look at what we know so far. Then, we talk to Julia Coronado about the risk China's economic slowdown poses to the global economy. And, a look into this year's open enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act.

Segments From this episode

Affordable Care Act enrollment expected to hit another record

by Blake Farmer
Nov 18, 2022
A shift to self-employment during the pandemic may partly be responsible for the enrollment surge in plans through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.
A federally-funded health navigator helps people in Nashville sign up for Affordable Care Act plans on the individual marketplace on the first day of open enrollment, Nov. 1.
Blake Farmer/WPLN
