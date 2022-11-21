What’s behind the U.N.’s new climate fund agreement?
Delegates at this year's COP27 climate summit in Egypt agreed in principle last week to establish a fund to help compensate developing countries for damages caused by climate change. We take a look at what we know so far. Then, we talk to Julia Coronado about the risk China's economic slowdown poses to the global economy. And, a look into this year's open enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act.
