What will 2022 bring for Big Tech?
Dec 27, 2021

What will 2022 bring for Big Tech?

The European Union looks to make one final push to rein in Big Tech with a new competition law in the new year. Plus, a look at how the booming popularity of cryptocurrencies has also brought about a boom in the number of scams. 

