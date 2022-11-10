How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What happens to customers if one of the biggest crypto exchanges goes bust?
Nov 10, 2022

What happens to customers if one of the biggest crypto exchanges goes bust?

Growing concerns over the viability of FTX sent the price of popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin to a two-year low. Alex Peña/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: One of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, is on the brink of collapse. A bailout deal it struck with archrival Binance on Wednesday has fallen through. Plus, a new survey says the influence of fossil-fuel lobbyists at climate talks has risen significantly in recent years. And, the costs of supporting migrants who are rescued at sea.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

