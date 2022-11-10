What happens to customers if one of the biggest crypto exchanges goes bust?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: One of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, is on the brink of collapse. A bailout deal it struck with archrival Binance on Wednesday has fallen through. Plus, a new survey says the influence of fossil-fuel lobbyists at climate talks has risen significantly in recent years. And, the costs of supporting migrants who are rescued at sea.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer