Financially InclinedBytes: Week in ReviewI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What Fed officials are thinking — and saying
Dec 1, 2023

What Fed officials are thinking — and saying

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Nov. 9. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Ahead of a quiet period before their next interest rate meeting, what sort of economic portrait have Federal Reserve officials been painting?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:44 AM PST
8:49
3:16 AM PST
13:24
3:00 AM PST
16:49
3:57 PM PST
29:44
2:58 PM PST
15:54
Nov 30, 2023
1:20
Nov 30, 2023
27:58
Why promoting financial investments is riskier than promoting sneakers
Why promoting financial investments is riskier than promoting sneakers
OPEC+ members say they'll cut oil production. Global markets don't seem to believe them.
OPEC+ members say they'll cut oil production. Global markets don't seem to believe them.
More older people are still paying off mortgages
More older people are still paying off mortgages
The rural-urban income divide persists, and it may be widening
The rural-urban income divide persists, and it may be widening