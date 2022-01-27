Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What does the future hold for the college test prep industry?
Jan 27, 2022

What does the future hold for the college test prep industry?

Also today: Diane Swonk joins us for our markets discussion as data shows the economy bouncing back. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is going after the fees banks charge their customers, like overdraft fees for checking accounts and closing costs on mortgages.

Segments From this episode

The college test prep industry is changing, as more and more schools make the tests optional

by Amanda Peacher
Jan 27, 2022
Some students looking for merit aid and other scholarships still seek tutoring and other help to prepare.
Tests are becoming less of a factor in the college admissions process.
basar17/Getty Image
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

