What does the future hold for the college test prep industry?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Diane Swonk joins us for our markets discussion as data shows the economy bouncing back. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is going after the fees banks charge their customers, like overdraft fees for checking accounts and closing costs on mortgages.
Segments From this episode
The college test prep industry is changing, as more and more schools make the tests optional
Some students looking for merit aid and other scholarships still seek tutoring and other help to prepare.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director