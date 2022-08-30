What are the limits on telling the world where we go?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The FTC has zeroed in on a company that sells geolocation data, adding more fuel to the discussion about data privacy. Speaking of being watched, some companies are using software to remotely track worker productivity.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant