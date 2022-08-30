Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What are the limits on telling the world where we go?
Aug 30, 2022

What are the limits on telling the world where we go?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The FTC has zeroed in on a company that sells geolocation data, adding more fuel to the discussion about data privacy. Speaking of being watched, some companies are using software to remotely track worker productivity.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:23 AM PDT
7:40
3:30 AM PDT
5:01
7:29 AM PDT
1:50
5:47 PM PDT
12:58
Aug 29, 2022
27:25
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Why the U.S. dollar is so strong right now
Why the U.S. dollar is so strong right now
People are fed up with summer travel chaos. When will it get better?
People are fed up with summer travel chaos. When will it get better?
How long can the job market stay this hot?
How long can the job market stay this hot?
Obstetricians weigh their legal risks under Tennessee's new abortion ban
Obstetricians weigh their legal risks under Tennessee's new abortion ban