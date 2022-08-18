The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What an old water park can teach us about money and risk
Aug 18, 2022

But first, it appears meme stocks are back. We look into whether or not that actually helps companies. Then, we talk about fun and risk with a lawyer who has built a class around the chronicled perils of a defunct and notorious amusement park.

Segments From this episode

"Class Action Park"

How a dangerous water park became the subject of a law course

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 18, 2022
OK class, it’s time to learn about Action Park.
The documentary "Class Action Park" tells the story of Action Park, which was a water park that became a staple of New Jersey life in the 80s and 90s and gained a notorious reputation for numerous injuries and even fatalities that occurred there.
HBO Max
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

