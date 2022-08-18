What an old water park can teach us about money and risk
But first, it appears meme stocks are back. We look into whether or not that actually helps companies. Then, we talk about fun and risk with a lawyer who has built a class around the chronicled perils of a defunct and notorious amusement park.
How a dangerous water park became the subject of a law course
OK class, it’s time to learn about Action Park.
