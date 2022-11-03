How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

We’re in the era of higher interest rates. It’ll be a while before it ends.
Nov 3, 2022

We’re in the era of higher interest rates. It’ll be a while before it ends.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The Fed threw another big interest rate hike at inflation this week, and while it hints at the possibility of dialing back the pace ... it hasn't shown a ton of interest in doing that. Diane Swonk of KPMG discusses this further. The Biden administration wants to help with your energy bill. CBS and its former chief officer will pay millions following an investigation from the New York attorney general's office.

Segments From this episode

White House announces $13 billion to help households with energy costs

by Samantha Fields
Nov 3, 2022
The funding includes $4.5 billion to help very low-income people pay heating bills, and twice that to help low- and middle-income families make their homes more energy efficient.
About $4.5 billion will head to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Getty Images
