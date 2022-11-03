We’re in the era of higher interest rates. It’ll be a while before it ends.
The Fed threw another big interest rate hike at inflation this week, and while it hints at the possibility of dialing back the pace ... it hasn't shown a ton of interest in doing that. Diane Swonk of KPMG discusses this further. The Biden administration wants to help with your energy bill. CBS and its former chief officer will pay millions following an investigation from the New York attorney general's office.
White House announces $13 billion to help households with energy costs
The funding includes $4.5 billion to help very low-income people pay heating bills, and twice that to help low- and middle-income families make their homes more energy efficient.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer