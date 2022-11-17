How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Was last week the right time to borrow for a house?
Nov 17, 2022

Was last week the right time to borrow for a house?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
What impact could falling mortgage rates have on homebuyers? Sticking with the housing market, we check in with urban revitalization specialist Majora Carter. Then, we look into the challenges that come with the spike in hiring for diversity and inclusion managers. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:03 AM PST
9:12
3:00 AM PST
31:07
2:40 AM PST
1:50
5:08 PM PST
16:44
3:50 PM PST
27:25
Nov 10, 2022
37:00
Nov 16, 2022
32:29
Foreign students —who often pay full tuition — are returning to U.S. colleges and universities
Foreign students —who often pay full tuition — are returning to U.S. colleges and universities
Why University of California's graduate workers are striking
Why University of California's graduate workers are striking
With warehouses full, retailers look to store goods outside
With warehouses full, retailers look to store goods outside
Name mix-ups and callous HR directors: Employees share how they got laid off
Name mix-ups and callous HR directors: Employees share how they got laid off