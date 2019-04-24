Wanted: candidate for Britain's most important unelected post

From the BBC World Service... Britain's prime minister has approved plans for the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to supply bits of its 5G network, despite security concerns. Cyber chiefs say they can fend off any threats, while others claim sabotage is still a possibility. Then, Britain's central bank is looking for a new governor to steer the country though a post-Brexit world. Plus, we take you inside Dubai's coffee boom, driven by demand from millennials.