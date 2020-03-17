Mar 17, 2020
Carmakers feel the pinch
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Volkswagen is temporarily shutting down some of its European production. Stock markets in Europe erased early gains. Ireland's pubs are closed on St Patrick's Day.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow