Featured Now COVID-19Econ Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️United States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
Carmakers feel the pinch
Mar 17, 2020

Carmakers feel the pinch

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Volkswagen is temporarily shutting down some of its European production. Stock markets in Europe erased early gains. Ireland's pubs are closed on St Patrick's Day.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow