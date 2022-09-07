Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Vladimir Putin wants to limit agricultural exports from Ukraine
Sep 7, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Russia and the West have already faced off on energy supplies, now Putin alleges grain exports from Ukraine are not going to the world's poorest countries. Plus, how India's silicon valley has been pounded by the heaviest rains in decades with power cuts and worries of further disruptions.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

