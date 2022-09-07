Vladimir Putin wants to limit agricultural exports from Ukraine
From the BBC World Service: Russia and the West have already faced off on energy supplies, now Putin alleges grain exports from Ukraine are not going to the world's poorest countries. Plus, how India's silicon valley has been pounded by the heaviest rains in decades with power cuts and worries of further disruptions.
