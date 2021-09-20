Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Virus concerns have led to a scarcity of substitute teachers
Sep 20, 2021

Virus concerns have led to a scarcity of substitute teachers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: Julia Coronado chats with us about the markets. The BBC reports on whether or not undersea mining could be the solution to acquiring more hard-to-find metals for electric vehicle batteries.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Some school districts are having a hard time finding substitute teachers

by Amanda Peacher
Sep 20, 2021
Substitutes are in high demand, but even the lure of increased pay and other incentives aren't enough in some places to get teachers into classrooms.
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in some areas, school districts are struggling to fill substitute teacher positions.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:30 AM PDT
9:41
2:24 AM PDT
8:23
7:52 AM PDT
1:50
Sep 17, 2021
22:53
Sep 17, 2021
26:14
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
What happened to Lebanon's economy?
What happened to Lebanon's economy?
Demand is up for small retailers, but supply is another story
Demand is up for small retailers, but supply is another story
Do warehouse clubs like Costco save you money in the long run?
I've Always Wondered ...
Do warehouse clubs like Costco save you money in the long run?
Housing market shows signs of normalizing
Housing market shows signs of normalizing