Virus concerns have led to a scarcity of substitute teachers
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Julia Coronado chats with us about the markets. The BBC reports on whether or not undersea mining could be the solution to acquiring more hard-to-find metals for electric vehicle batteries.
Segments From this episode
Some school districts are having a hard time finding substitute teachers
Substitutes are in high demand, but even the lure of increased pay and other incentives aren't enough in some places to get teachers into classrooms.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director