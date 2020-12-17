How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

U.K. and U.S. in talks over mini trade deal
Dec 17, 2020

U.K. and U.S. in talks over mini trade deal

Plus, Brazil has reserved $4 billion for vaccines that the country could roll out starting in February. And, we hear from the Australian company behind the rapid, at-home coronavirus test, which has been approved in the U.S.

COVID-19

Australian company first to develop fully at-home COVID test

by Victoria Craig
Dec 17, 2020
Everything needed for the test — which the FDA gave emergency authorization — is inside the box, except for a smartphone.
The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test connects directly to users’ smartphone, providing for step-by-step instructions and display of test results.
Ellume Health
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
