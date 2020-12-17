Dec 17, 2020
U.K. and U.S. in talks over mini trade deal
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, Brazil has reserved $4 billion for vaccines that the country could roll out starting in February. And, we hear from the Australian company behind the rapid, at-home coronavirus test, which has been approved in the U.S.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Australian company first to develop fully at-home COVID test
Everything needed for the test — which the FDA gave emergency authorization — is inside the box, except for a smartphone.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Your support makes a difference.
Every dollar you give is an investment in journalism you trust.