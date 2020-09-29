Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Relationships stuck on different sides of a COVID quarantine line
Sep 29, 2020

Relationships stuck on different sides of a COVID quarantine line

For some couples, COVID travel restrictions have them choosing between keeping their jobs and seeing their loved ones. Plus, how are markets looking on the day of the first presidential debate?

Election, uncertain fate of new stimulus package continue to drive market volatility

That's according to Suzanne Shank, president and CEO of the financial services firm Siebert Williams Shank & Co. "I think we're going to continue to see a lot of market volatility really until those two factors have been resolved," Shank said. Also, the state of the municipal bond market at a time when cities and towns are struggling with finances.
COVID-19

For some U.S.-Canadian couples, the pandemic has meant unwanted separation

by Emma Jacobs
Sep 29, 2020
Travel restrictions have resulted in some couples having to choose between keeping jobs and seeing loved ones.
Canadians can still fly to the U.S. But to do so could mean risking one's health or job.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
