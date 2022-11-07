How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Unions and rail companies remain at odds
Nov 7, 2022

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Another union has voted to ratify a new labor agreement with rail companies, but there are still sticking points for others. The BBC reports on the agenda for the COP27 climate change summit, which has started in Egypt. We discuss the economics behind grassroots ballot initiatives.

Segments From this episode

The cost of getting citizen-led initiatives on the ballot has nearly doubled since 2020

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Erika Soderstrom
Nov 7, 2022
To get a measure on the ballot, you need a campaign to collect signatures. That's gotten more expensive this election cycle.
The average cost for getting a citizen-led initiative on the ballot in states that allow for this has practically doubled from the 2020 election cycle to this year.
Brian Allison/Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

