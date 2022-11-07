Unions and rail companies remain at odds
Another union has voted to ratify a new labor agreement with rail companies, but there are still sticking points for others. The BBC reports on the agenda for the COP27 climate change summit, which has started in Egypt. We discuss the economics behind grassroots ballot initiatives.
The cost of getting citizen-led initiatives on the ballot has nearly doubled since 2020
To get a measure on the ballot, you need a campaign to collect signatures. That's gotten more expensive this election cycle.
