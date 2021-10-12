Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

UN warns Afghan economy on brink of collapse
Oct 12, 2021

UN warns Afghan economy on brink of collapse

From the BBC World Service: The United Nations has warned that the Afghan economy is imminently facing collapse, unless the international community reinstates financial support. We hear from Kabul.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

