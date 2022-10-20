Ukraine braced for power cuts
From the BBC World Service: After suffering a series of defeats on the battlefield, Moscow is now targeting electricity and water networks in Ukraine – President Zelensky says 30% of his country’s power stations have been destroyed so far. Citizens now face national energy restrictions for the first time since the invasion. Plus, Turkey’s unusual approach to interest rates at a time of soaring inflation. And, why the traditional South Korean dish of Kimchi is under threat.
