Ukraine braced for power cuts
Oct 20, 2022

Ukraine braced for power cuts

From the BBC World Service: After suffering a series of defeats on the battlefield, Moscow is now targeting electricity and water networks in Ukraine – President Zelensky says 30% of his country’s power stations have been destroyed so far. Citizens now face national energy restrictions for the first time since the invasion. Plus, Turkey’s unusual approach to interest rates at a time of soaring inflation. And, why the traditional South Korean dish of Kimchi is under threat.

