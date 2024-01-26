My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

UK walks away from trade negotiations with Canada
Jan 26, 2024

UK walks away from trade negotiations with Canada

United Kingdom and Canada flags Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: U.K. representatives have walked away from negotiations with Canada over a tariff deal. Plus, Apple will now allow EU users to download rival providers' apps.

