Travelers to the U.K. need a negative COVID test starting next week
Jan 8, 2021

Airline and other travel executives have called for testing for months. So why has it taken this long? Plus, tariff-free access to the European Union is proving complex for U.K. exporters. And, the DIY "face-lift."

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
