Jun 15, 2021
The U.K.’s first bespoke trade deal since Brexit includes Australian beef
From the BBC World Service: People in Britain will be able to buy tariff-free beef from Australia, though farmers in the U.K. are worried about being undercut on price. Plus, India faces protests against the dominance of e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart. And, research is underway in New Zealand to see if protective masks and gowns can be decontaminated and used again.
