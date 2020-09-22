Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

How will Europe’s economies cope with new COVID restrictions?
Sep 22, 2020

Inside the economic fallout in the U.K. and Spain. Plus, the EU's top court upholds France's right to block repeated short-term property rentals. And, Clothes designer Erdem Moralioglu describes his fully digital London Fashion Week show.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
