Jul 14, 2020
The U.K. looks to U-turn on Huawei
The British government is set to announce that Huawei technology is to be excluded from the country's 5G networks. South Korea pledges $90 billion for its "Green New Deal." Job applications go visual with video resumes.
Segments From this episode
Huawei equipment to be removed from UK's 5G mobile phone infrastructure
Emily Taylor, an associate fellow with the International Security program at Chatham House, says the decision comes after mounting pressure from the United States.
South Korea will invest more than $90 billion over the next 5 years in environmentally friendly industries, president says
The BBC's Julie Yoon has more.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director