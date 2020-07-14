Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

The U.K. looks to U-turn on Huawei
Jul 14, 2020

The U.K. looks to U-turn on Huawei

The British government is set to announce that Huawei technology is to be excluded from the country's 5G networks. South Korea pledges $90 billion for its "Green New Deal." Job applications go visual with video resumes.

Segments From this episode

Huawei equipment to be removed from UK's 5G mobile phone infrastructure

Emily Taylor, an associate fellow with the International Security program at Chatham House, says the decision comes after mounting pressure from the United States.
South Korea will invest more than $90 billion over the next 5 years in environmentally friendly industries, president says

The BBC's Julie Yoon has more.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we apply for jobs

The BBC's Dougal Shaw reports.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
