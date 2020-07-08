Jul 8, 2020
Could the UK have an answer for young workers hit by COVID-19?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The U.K.'s $2.5 billion "kick-start scheme" to create more jobs for young people after the pandemic. The latest on how the coronavirus is squeezing jobs in China. The CEO of Loon on providing internet to rural Kenya using balloons.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Young workers in the UK face gloomy job prospects due to COVID-19
The BBC spoke to young people in the U.K. about their job situations and what they think the government can do to help.
UK to announce "kick-start scheme" to create jobs for young people hit by COVID-19
The BBC's business editor Simon Jack explains how the U.K.'s job scheme for younger people will work.
More layoffs are expected across China
The BBC's Robin Brant visited a factory in China where the employees are barely hanging on.
Alphabet's Loon provides internet access to remote areas of Kenya
Loon CEO Alastair Westgarth explains how the internet service works.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director