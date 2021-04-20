Apr 20, 2021
UEFA boss says European Super League is a “huge mistake”
From the BBC World Service: Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA, soccer's governing body in Europe, told England's "Big Six" Premier League clubs they could still change their mind. Some of Spain's and Italy's biggest soccer clubs are also joining the new league. Plus, as the Bank of England mulls a digital currency, we explore the advantages of a digital pound or dollar for consumers.
