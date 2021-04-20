The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
UEFA boss says European Super League is a “huge mistake”
Apr 20, 2021

UEFA boss says European Super League is a “huge mistake”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA, soccer's governing body in Europe, told England's "Big Six" Premier League clubs they could still change their mind. Some of Spain's and Italy's biggest soccer clubs are also joining the new league. Plus, as the Bank of England mulls a digital currency, we explore the advantages of a digital pound or dollar for consumers.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Are we headed for a Roaring '20s economy?
Are we headed for a Roaring '20s economy?
CDC: Vacant middle seats on flights reduce COVID exposure risk
COVID-19
CDC: Vacant middle seats on flights reduce COVID exposure risk
Germany under U.S. pressure over Russian pipeline
Germany under U.S. pressure over Russian pipeline
Apple expected to put iPads back in the spotlight
Apple expected to put iPads back in the spotlight