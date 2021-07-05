Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

UAE stands firm against proposals to ramp up oil production
Jul 5, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Russia and Saudi Arabia want to increase crude oil production later this year, as many Western countries ease pandemic restrictions. But anything that could see prices fall will be difficult to negotiate with the United Arab Emirates. Plus, a ransomware cyberattack on U.S. company Kaseya is having an effect in Swedish stores and even some schools in New Zealand. And, China's crackdown on Big Tech is gaining momentum.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
