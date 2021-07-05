UAE stands firm against proposals to ramp up oil production
From the BBC World Service: Russia and Saudi Arabia want to increase crude oil production later this year, as many Western countries ease pandemic restrictions. But anything that could see prices fall will be difficult to negotiate with the United Arab Emirates. Plus, a ransomware cyberattack on U.S. company Kaseya is having an effect in Swedish stores and even some schools in New Zealand. And, China's crackdown on Big Tech is gaining momentum.
