U.S. targets climate change in trillion-dollar infrastructure bill
The BBC checks in regarding the dire United Nations report on climate change. We also talk about the "pink tax," which deals with the prices of products being marketed to women.
U.N. report warns of global warming's development
The report states that every inhabited area on the planet should expect extreme weather events.
Climate change addressed in infrastructure bill
Money has been earmarked for clean energy and electric vehicle charging stations.
Diving into the "pink tax"
Jed Kim drops in to talk about why products marketed toward women sometimes cost more than the same products for men.
