U.S. targets climate change in trillion-dollar infrastructure bill
Aug 9, 2021

U.S. targets climate change in trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

The BBC checks in regarding the dire United Nations report on climate change. We also talk about the "pink tax," which deals with the prices of products being marketed to women.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
