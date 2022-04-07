Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

U.S. officials disclose successful effort to foil “Sandworm” cyberattack
Apr 7, 2022

U.S. officials disclose successful effort to foil “Sandworm” cyberattack

Law enforcement officials say Russia was plotting cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as a way to retaliate against sanctions, and that led the U.S. to undertake a secret – and successful – effort to disrupt one of Russia’s schemes. Jeffrey Cleveland discusses the outlook of the labor market with us. We finish with a story about one Tennessee woman's arduous quest for housing after her rent rose $500.

Segments From this episode

A Tennessee woman’s search for housing after a $500 rent hike

by Ambriehl Crutchfield
Apr 7, 2022
“I've never in my life not been able to afford a two-bedroom apartment on a modest salary,” said Nashville-area resident Ellen Mahurin.
Ellen Mahurin wants to stay in Williamson County so her daughter can finish up high school in the district.
Ambriehl Crutchfield/WPLN News
