U.S. officials disclose successful effort to foil “Sandworm” cyberattack
Law enforcement officials say Russia was plotting cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as a way to retaliate against sanctions, and that led the U.S. to undertake a secret – and successful – effort to disrupt one of Russia’s schemes. Jeffrey Cleveland discusses the outlook of the labor market with us. We finish with a story about one Tennessee woman's arduous quest for housing after her rent rose $500.
A Tennessee woman’s search for housing after a $500 rent hike
“I've never in my life not been able to afford a two-bedroom apartment on a modest salary,” said Nashville-area resident Ellen Mahurin.
