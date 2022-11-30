How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

U.S. economy shows solid third-quarter growth
Nov 30, 2022

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A revised GDP report from the Commerce Department shows nearly 3% growth. Private sector jobs grew as well, but fell way short of expectations. We dive in further with Susan Schmidt. Also, frozen Russian assets might come in handy in helping Ukraine. Finally, we report on the death of Jiang Zemin, the former president of China.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

