U.K. to scrap “golden visa” scheme popular with wealthy Russian investors
From the BBC World Service: Britain introduced this visa category to encourage wealthy individuals from outside the EU to invest in the U.K. While the government is already undertaking immigration reforms, Britain is under pressure to cut ties with Russia as the Ukraine crisis deepens. Plus, with much discussion about learning to live with long COVID, what kind of toll could it take on the labor market in the long term?
