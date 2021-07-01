Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
U.K. plans for closer ties to U.S. on financial services
Jul 1, 2021

U.K. plans for closer ties to U.S. on financial services

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak says he wants to build on the $28 billion in financial services that the U.K. exports to the United States each year. We hear from Jonathan Hill, a former European Commissioner for Financial Stability who carried out a review for the British government on making the sector more competitive. Also, as China's Communist Party turns 100, President Xi Jinping said his country's economic and military renaissance has become irreversible. While the country has grown richer, its government has embraced private business, but with limits.

Segments From this episode

London Unbound

Britain looks to U.S., China to bolster financial services after Brexit

by Victoria Craig
Jul 1, 2021
After a wait-and-see period caused by Brexit, London is ready to forge a new global path in attracting business partners.
"I think what's increasingly clear is that London's future is going to be global," says Jonathan Hill.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
How some workers changed their careers during the pandemic
How some workers changed their careers during the pandemic
The president is about to lose a little bit of power
The president is about to lose a little bit of power
One way to boost innovation? Invite everyone to the meeting.
COVID-19
One way to boost innovation? Invite everyone to the meeting.
Banks pump up shareholder payouts as Fed ends pandemic limits
Banks pump up shareholder payouts as Fed ends pandemic limits