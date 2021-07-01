U.K. plans for closer ties to U.S. on financial services
From the BBC World Service: Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak says he wants to build on the $28 billion in financial services that the U.K. exports to the United States each year. We hear from Jonathan Hill, a former European Commissioner for Financial Stability who carried out a review for the British government on making the sector more competitive. Also, as China's Communist Party turns 100, President Xi Jinping said his country's economic and military renaissance has become irreversible. While the country has grown richer, its government has embraced private business, but with limits.
Britain looks to U.S., China to bolster financial services after Brexit
After a wait-and-see period caused by Brexit, London is ready to forge a new global path in attracting business partners.
