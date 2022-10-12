U.K. pension funds are at the heart of recent market turbulence

From the BBC World Service: The Bank of England started short-term rescue efforts two weeks ago to stabilize a dramatic selloff in the U.K. bond or gilt market, that put U.K. pension funds at risk of collapse. Plus, oil workers at refineries and fuel depots in France voted to continue their strike, despite the government saying it will use mandatory powers to force them to go back to work. And, a BBC investigation revealed TikTok is keeping up to 70% of donations given through their app to hundreds of displaced families in Syria.