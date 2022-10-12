This Is UncomfortableSecret Money, Public InfluenceMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

U.K. pension funds are at the heart of recent market turbulence
Oct 12, 2022

The Bank of England has been steadfast that it will end its emergency bond-buying program on Friday. Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The Bank of England started short-term rescue efforts two weeks ago to stabilize a dramatic selloff in the U.K. bond or gilt market, that put U.K. pension funds at risk of collapse. Plus, oil workers at refineries and fuel depots in France voted to continue their strike, despite the government saying it will use mandatory powers to force them to go back to work. And, a BBC investigation revealed TikTok is keeping up to 70% of donations given through their app to hundreds of displaced families in Syria.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

