U.K. budget watchdog meets with PM
From the BBC World Service: After a chaotic week for the British pound, Liz Truss meets representatives from the Office of Budget Responsibility. The economic watchdog will want to discuss the effects on the U.K.'s economy of last week's proposed tax cuts. Later this week, Brazilians will go to the polls to elect their president, and a bunch of James Bond stuff goes up for auction.
