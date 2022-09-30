Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

U.K. budget watchdog meets with PM
Sep 30, 2022

U.K. budget watchdog meets with PM

Twenty pounds bank notes and one pound coin are seen displayed. (Photo by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
From the BBC World Service: After a chaotic week for the British pound, Liz Truss meets representatives from the Office of Budget Responsibility. The economic watchdog will want to discuss the effects on the U.K.'s economy of last week's proposed tax cuts. Later this week, Brazilians will go to the polls to elect their president, and a bunch of James Bond stuff goes up for auction.

Correction

From the BBC World Service: After a chaotic week for the British pound, Liz Truss meets representatives from the Office of Budget Responsibility. The economic watchdog will want to discuss the effects on the UK’s economy of last week’s proposed tax cuts. Later this week, Brazilians will go to the polls to elect their president, and a bunch of James Bond stuff goes up for auction in London.

