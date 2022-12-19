How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Twitter users have spoken. Most of them want Elon Musk out.
Dec 19, 2022

Twitter users have spoken. Most of them want Elon Musk out.

Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
This is according to a poll from the billionaire ... will he follow suit? Also, we tell you what things to look for if you're worried about a recession. The BBC reports on a biodiversity summit in Canada.

Segments From this episode

We probably aren't in a recession — but these indicators will tell us if and when we are

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 19, 2022
Some signs are already flashing red. Job creation and consumer spending, though, are still chugging along.
“The labor market is still strong," said ZipRecruiter's Julia Pollak. But if it weakens, the U.S. economy may have already entered a recession.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
