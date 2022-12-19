Twitter users have spoken. Most of them want Elon Musk out.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
This is according to a poll from the billionaire ... will he follow suit? Also, we tell you what things to look for if you're worried about a recession. The BBC reports on a biodiversity summit in Canada.
Segments From this episode
We probably aren't in a recession — but these indicators will tell us if and when we are
Some signs are already flashing red. Job creation and consumer spending, though, are still chugging along.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC