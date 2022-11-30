How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Twitter stops enforcing COVID misinformation policy
Nov 30, 2022

Twitter stops enforcing COVID misinformation policy

Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images
The move was quietly made last week. Elsewhere, tens of thousands of striking academic workers appear to have a reached a deal with the University of California system. Then, we check in on Fight for $15 after 10 years.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

