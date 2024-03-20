Turns out we don’t scream for ice cream
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The ice cream business is pretty chilly these days. How does the industry plan to defrost demand?
Segments From this episode
Demand for ice cream is cooling. How can the industry adapt?
Americans aren't eating as much ice cream as they used to. Producers are leaning into health and regional trends to make up lost ground.
The secret to using AI at work? "More chat and less bot."
Kian Gohar, AI researcher and CEO of Geolab, discusses his latest research on the impact of generative AI on teams in the workplace.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC