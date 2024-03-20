Skin in the GameMy EconomyElection 2024A Warmer World

Turns out we don’t scream for ice cream
Mar 20, 2024

Turns out we don't scream for ice cream

Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
The ice cream business is pretty chilly these days. How does the industry plan to defrost demand?

Segments From this episode

Demand for ice cream is cooling. How can the industry adapt?

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 20, 2024
Americans aren't eating as much ice cream as they used to. Producers are leaning into health and regional trends to make up lost ground.
Unilever announced this week that it's spinning off its ice cream business, which includes brands like Ben & Jerry's.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The secret to using AI at work? "More chat and less bot."

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Natalie White
Mar 20, 2024
Kian Gohar, AI researcher and CEO of Geolab, discusses his latest research on the impact of generative AI on teams in the workplace.
Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

