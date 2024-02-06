Turkey, Syria mark one-year anniversary of devastating earthquakes
From the BBC World Service: A year after catastrophic earthquakes killed more than 50,000, aid agencies warn that major rebuilding still needs to be done.
Correction
From the BBC World Service… A year after the devastating earthquakes that killed more than 53000, aid agencies are warning that major rebuilding still needs to be done. In the worst hit parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria, businesses are making progress with some help from the US government, however Save the Children says one-third of those displaced by the disaster are still homeless.
