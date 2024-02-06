National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Turkey, Syria mark one-year anniversary of devastating earthquakes
Feb 6, 2024

Residents react as they listen to a choir give a concert for the earthquake victims in Antakya, Hatay province, on Monday. Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: A year after catastrophic earthquakes killed more than 50,000, aid agencies warn that major rebuilding still needs to be done.

Correction

From the BBC World Service… A year after the devastating earthquakes that killed more than 53000, aid agencies are warning that major rebuilding still needs to be done. In the worst hit parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria, businesses are making progress with some help from the US government, however Save the Children says one-third of those displaced by the disaster are still homeless.

