Turkey shows what happens when you compromise central bank independence
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Turkey is on the brink of hyperinflation and the lira currency has imploded. The economic turmoil it's facing a warning shot to the world about what happens when a central bank's independence gets compromised. We're in the heart of Istanbul sharing stories from ordinary people whose lives have become much, much tougher.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director